Levi (undisclosed) isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's home game against Toronto, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Tristan Jarry is set to get the start, but Edmonton will need to summon a goaltender from the minors to serve as Jarry's understudy. There aren't details on what Levi is dealing with, and there isn't a timetable for how long he'll be unavailable, so it's entirely possible that Levi will miss more than just Saturday's tilt. Levi has a 6-1-0 record, 3.11 GAA and .887 save percentage in seven appearances in 2026-27.