Levi stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Levi was solid behind a Sabres team that didn't have its best play in the second half of a back-to-back. While Levi played well, it's unclear if that will be enough to keep him in the NHL once the Sabres' road trip through Western Canada comes to a close next week. The 22-year-old is at 9-8-2 with a 3.24 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 21 appearances this season. The Sabres continue the trip Thursday in Edmonton, but that game will likely see Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen back between the pipes.