Levi stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

It was closer than the score would indicate, as the Sabres scored a couple of empty-netters in the final minute. Levi started poorly. giving up two goals within the first 10:31 before settling in the rest of the way. He has allowed five goals on 95 shots over three appearances since he was called up in mid-March. The 22-year-old is at 10-8-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 23 outings this season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will likely start Saturday versus the Maple Leafs.