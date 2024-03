Levi will start on the road versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Levi will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen guided the Sabres to a 6-2 win over the Kraken on Monday. This will be Levi's first NHL appearance since Jan. 24, and it comes against one of the best teams in the league, so he won't have much streaming appeal in fantasy.