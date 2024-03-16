According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Levi will be recalled from AHL Rochester for the Sabres' upcoming road trip.

Buffalo has been relying on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to play the majority of the games, as he has started 14 of 16 contests since Levi went down to the minors on Jan. 28. Eric Comrie has not done the job as a backup, making the recall of Levi necessary for the team's upcoming five-game road trip. Levi was outstanding Friday night, stopping 41 shots in a 5-2 Rochester win over Toronto. He should get the start either Monday in Seattle or Tuesday in Vancouver.