Levi (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

While it was determined that Levi was fine after missing practice Friday, he's still dealing with soreness that'll keep him out of Saturday's matchup. The 21-year-old Levi had started all four of Buffalo's previous matchups to open the season, going 1-3-0 with an .892 save percentage. Eric Comrie will get the start against the Islanders, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen serving as the backup.