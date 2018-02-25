Sabres' Evander Kane: Trade speculation gaining steam
A potential trade involving Kane most likely won't be made until Monday, though discussions have been amplified following the Rick Nash to Bruins deal that was processed early Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Kane's fashioned 20 goals and just as many helpers for the Sabres this season, and he's tied with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 227 shots in 61 games. He can deployed in any special teams situation and has a knack for getting under the skin of the opposition. Part of what makes Kane such an attractive trade candidate is that he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. It'll be worth checking back to see whether Kane is in the lineup against the Bruins on Sunday evening.
More News
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Snaps one-month goal drought•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Scoring tap has turned off•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Scoring at career-best pace•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Tacks on two more points Friday•
-
Sabres' Evander Kane: Shines as setup man Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...