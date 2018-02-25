A potential trade involving Kane most likely won't be made until Monday, though discussions have been amplified following the Rick Nash to Bruins deal that was processed early Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kane's fashioned 20 goals and just as many helpers for the Sabres this season, and he's tied with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 227 shots in 61 games. He can deployed in any special teams situation and has a knack for getting under the skin of the opposition. Part of what makes Kane such an attractive trade candidate is that he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. It'll be worth checking back to see whether Kane is in the lineup against the Bruins on Sunday evening.