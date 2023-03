Lyubushkin earned a helper in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Lyubushkin set up Jeff Skinner with a cross-ice pass at the 7:52 mark of the second period to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. The Sabres blueliner has picked up an assist in consecutive contests to give him 12 points in 51 games this season. Lyubushkin has also been credited with 72 blocks and 81 hits this year.