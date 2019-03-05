Eichel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Eichel's man-advantage tally tied the game 2:42 into the first period, and an unassisted goal near the end of the frame gave Buffalo a 3-1 advantage before it all fell apart late in the second period. Eichel matched his career high in goals with 25 (set last season) as well as pushing his points to 72 in 63 contests. The center added five shots on goal in the contest, giving him 252 this year. Assuming he avoids a deep drought, Eichel's in line for his first point-per-game season in his four-year career.