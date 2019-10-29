Eichel scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona on Monday.

Eichel celebrated his 22nd birthday by opening the scoring with a howitzer of a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle three-and-a-half minutes into the first period. It was the seventh goal of the season (fourth on the PP) for Eichel, who now has a team-leading 17 points through 13 games.