Eichel (upper body) has declared that he is '100 percent' for Friday's road game against the Hurricanes.

One day after participating in a high-tempo practice, Eichel reportedly was on the ice Friday morning, occupying his normal spot on the top line with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson. The next step is for the Sabres to officially activate Eichel from injured reserve -- it appears that such a move is imminent.