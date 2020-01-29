Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Eichel notched his 29th goal of the season midway through the second period, banging home a loose puck when Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson failed to smother it. The established a new career high for Eichel in just his 49th game of the season. Eichel, who has 63 points, should also blow past the career-high 82 he registered in 2018-19.