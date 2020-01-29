Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sets new career high for goals
Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
Eichel notched his 29th goal of the season midway through the second period, banging home a loose puck when Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson failed to smother it. The established a new career high for Eichel in just his 49th game of the season. Eichel, who has 63 points, should also blow past the career-high 82 he registered in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.