Eichel set up two goals in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Washington.

Eichel led all forwards in the game in ice time with 22:12. And one of his helpers came on the power play where he worked alongside newcomer Taylor Hall. Eichel delivered at a 1.15 point-per-game pace in 2019-20 and his game is headed to even higher levels. We can't wait to see what Hall and Eichel can do together. Thursday was a solid start.