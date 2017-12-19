Josefson (ankle) will suit up against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Josefson will return to the lineup following a nine-game stint on the sidelines, his second significant absence of the season. As a result, the center has been limited to just nine games so far in which he has tallied one goal and one assist. If he can stay healthy, the Swede could challenge for the 15-point threshold.

