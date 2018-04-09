Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Considering move overseas
Josefson (lower body) may opt to return to his native Sweden next season, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Josefson's decision will likely depend on what (if any) offers he receives from NHL clubs, as he will be a free agent July 1. The natural center was used sparingly by Buffalo, where he logged just 39 outings this year. The 27-year-old last played in the Swedish league in 2009-10 and played in 315 NHL games in the eight season since.
