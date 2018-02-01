Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Back at it Thursday
Josefson (lower body) will return Thursday evening against the visiting Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
A versatile forward from Sweden, Josefson returns from a seven-game injury layoff. The 26-year-old hasn't lived up to expectations since the Devils originally called his name with the 20th overall pick in the 2009 draft, but then again, it's difficult for Josefson to do all that much with 11:22 of average ice time. He's added two goals on a career-high 12.5 shooting percentage to supplement another pair of helpers through 19 games this campaign.
