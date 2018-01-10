Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Will be checked out Wednesday
Josefson has a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.
The Sabres next game is Thursday against the Blue Jackets, so updates on Josefson's injury will likely come after Wednesday's morning skate. With just one other healthy forward, Benoit Pouliot, on the roster, don't be surprised if the Sabres call up an AHL player just in case.
