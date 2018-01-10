Josefson has a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The Sabres next game is Thursday against the Blue Jackets, so updates on Josefson's injury will likely come after Wednesday's morning skate. With just one other healthy forward, Benoit Pouliot, on the roster, don't be surprised if the Sabres call up an AHL player just in case.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories