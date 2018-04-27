Josefson will head home on a four-year deal with Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's AB Kvallstidningen Expressen reports.

Josefson said, "It's where I want to be" after he logged 64 points (20 goals, 44 assists) through 315 NHL games, predominantly with the Devils but most recently in a Sabres jersey. New Jersey originally selected Josefson in the first round (20th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, but his overall numbers didn't match the lofty draft profile and he had dealt with a lower-body injury at the end of this season.