Josefson failed to secure a point in his return from a nine-game injury absence in Tuesday's matchup with Boston.

Considering Josefson's minutes were limited (11:06 of ice time), it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that he was missing on the scoresheet. The center did manage to chip in two blocks and a hit versus the Bruins. The 26-year-old has never reached the 15-point mark at any point during his career, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on an offensive explosion in his return.

