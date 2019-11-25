Sabres' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Recalled from minors
Dea was promoted from AHL Rochester on Monday.
Unless the Sabres want to continue rolling with seven defensemen in the lineup, Dea figures to suit up versus the Lightning on Monday after Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed) was injured in Sunday's clash with the Panthers. In 18 games for the Americans, the 25-year-old Dea notched seven goals and six helpers and should be in contention to stick around if he can carry his scoring touch over.
