Play

Buffalo assigned Dea to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Dea has been a healthy scratch for five of the Sabres' last six contests, and he only logged 5:53 of ice time in his single appearance, so this move makes sense. The 25-year-old forward will return to a prominent role with Rochester, where he's racked up seven goals and 13 points in 18 games this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories