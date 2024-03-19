Peterka logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Peterka took a shot that deflected off multiple players and a post before Owen Power knocked in a rebound from the left side of the net. This was Peterka's third point in the last four games. The winger is up to 21 goals, 20 assists, 180 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 69 appearances this season while mainly playing in a middle-six role.