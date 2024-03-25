Peterka scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Calgary.
Peterka scored his 24th goal of the campaign, bringing him into a tie with Jeff Skinner for the team lead, although he's played eight more games. He's putting together an impressive run in his second full season.
More News
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Two goals in lopsided defeat•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Chips in with assist•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Two points in Tuesday's rout•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Sets career mark in points•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Three points in comeback win•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Scores goal in win•