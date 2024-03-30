Peterka scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Peterka wasn't able to help out on any of linemate Tage Thompson's four goals, but he was able to extend his own goal streak. The 22-year-old Peterka has scored in four straight games, netting five goals in that span. The winger is at 26 tallies, 46 points, 197 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 74 contests overall. He's been on the top line lately, a role that should continue to allow him to flourish.
