Peterka scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Peterka opened the scoring 1:38 into the first period, picking up a loose puck in the slot before beating Stuart Skinner with a wrister. Peterka added another tally late in the second to put the Sabres ahead 3-2 before Edmonton responded with six unanswered goals. It's the first multi-point game since Feb. 13 for the 22-year-old Peterka -- he'd logged just two goals and five points in his previous 18 contests. He's up to 23 goals and 43 points through 71 games this season.