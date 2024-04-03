Peterka scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The Sabres' top line of Peterka, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch combined for four goals and nine points on the night. Peterka has broken out for eight goals and 11 points over the last 11 games, and the 22-year-old winger is closing in on a couple milestones -- he needs one more point for his first career 50-point campaign, and two more tallies to reach 30 goals for the first time.