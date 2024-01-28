Peterka scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over San Jose.

He was J.J. on the spot on his first goal, stuffing in a rebound after Kaapo Kahkonen stopped Dyland Cozens' wraparound. Cozens set Peterka up in the third period for a one-timer from the right circle on a 3-on-2. The goals give the young German winger 34 points in 49 games, and that is a new career mark in points. Peterka delivered 32 points in 77 games last year in his rookie season. He has been a bright spot for the Sabres this season.