Peterka scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over San Jose.
He was J.J. on the spot on his first goal, stuffing in a rebound after Kaapo Kahkonen stopped Dyland Cozens' wraparound. Cozens set Peterka up in the third period for a one-timer from the right circle on a 3-on-2. The goals give the young German winger 34 points in 49 games, and that is a new career mark in points. Peterka delivered 32 points in 77 games last year in his rookie season. He has been a bright spot for the Sabres this season.
More News
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Three points in comeback win•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Scores goal in win•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Collects assist•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Notches 12th goal of season•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Scores against Rangers•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Rocking four-game, five-point run•