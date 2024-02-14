Peterka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Kings.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period. He fired a shot at David Rittich that trickled through the netminder and lay in the crease, and Peterka had enough time to completely circle the net and tap the puck home on his backhand before anyone on the Kings' defense reacted. He's delivered three multi-point performances in the last five games, a stretch in which he's piled up five goals and seven points.