Johansson allowed four goals on 30 shots during Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

The defeat drops Johansson's record to 1-2-1. The 24-year-old continues to see spot starts in place of Carter Hutton but hasn't found a ton of success early on and may not play another game until Buffalo's next back-to-back situation. Neither he nor Hutton are great fantasy options at the moment.