Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Mauled by Coyotes
Johansson allowed four goals on 30 shots during Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.
The defeat drops Johansson's record to 1-2-1. The 24-year-old continues to see spot starts in place of Carter Hutton but hasn't found a ton of success early on and may not play another game until Buffalo's next back-to-back situation. Neither he nor Hutton are great fantasy options at the moment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.