Greenway (personal) will be an option to play Thursday against St. Louis, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Greenway has missed the Sabres' last three games for personal reasons. He has two goals, six points, 19 PIM, 28 hits and 19 blocks in 19 contests this season. If he draws back into the lineup Thursday, it will likely be in a middle-six capacity. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who dressed in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers as the seventh blueliner and a member of the fourth line, might be a healthy scratch.