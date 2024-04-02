Greenway (upper body) will be out Tuesday against Washington, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.
Greenway has been in a bit of a slump recently, picking up just one point in his last nine games. The 27-year-old has played 62 games this season, recording nine goals and 15 assists. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Friday's game versus Philadelphia.
