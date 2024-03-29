Greenway (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Friday versus New Jersey, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Greenway "aggravated something" during Thursday's practice, but the Sabres are confident that he will be ready to go in the lone NHL game Friday. Greenway has nine goals, 15 assists and 125 hits in 60 appearances this season. He is expected to see third line duty, alongside Peyton Krebs and Jeff Skinner, as well as playing on the first power -play unit.