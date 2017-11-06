Bailey (undisclosed) is still day-to-day with no return date set, The Buffalo News reports.

Bailey played less than six minutes in his last appearance against San Jose and did not play during the Sabres' most recent two-game road trip. He's appeared in seven games this season and scored two goals, and upon his return will likely return to his usual bottom-six role. Bailey is a power forward with a lot of upside but has yet to show he's ready for a bigger role.