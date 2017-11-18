Falk (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Falk will skate with Marco Scandella on the Sabres top pairing against Detroit. The 29-year-old blueliner has developed into a solid stay-at-home defender for the Sabres this campaign, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.