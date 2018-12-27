Senators' Justin Falk: Hits IR
Falk (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Falk's placement on injured reserve is nothing more than a procedural move, as he was already ruled out for the weekend versus the Islanders and Capitals. He will be eligible to return from injured reserve whenever healthy, though no specified expected return date has surfaced yet.
