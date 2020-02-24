Play

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Lights lamp twice in win

Okposo scored two goals in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

He found twine in the first period and again in the third, supplying all the offense rookie netminder Jonas Johansson would need. Okposo has had a tough, injury-plagued season, but he now has four goals and five points over the course of a four-game scoring streak.

