Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Lights lamp twice in win
Okposo scored two goals in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets.
He found twine in the first period and again in the third, supplying all the offense rookie netminder Jonas Johansson would need. Okposo has had a tough, injury-plagued season, but he now has four goals and five points over the course of a four-game scoring streak.
