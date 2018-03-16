Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Returns to practice
Okposo (concussion) skated with the team Friday morning.
Okposo has missed the past two games due to a concussion, which he suffered March 8 against Ottawa. There is no date set for Okposo's return, but taking part in practice is a good sign, especially since this is his second concussion in two seasons. His status for Saturday's game against Chicago is questionable, and there's no hurry to rush him back with the Sabres sitting in the league basement. Through 65 games this season Okposo has scored 11 goals and 38 points with a minus-29 rating. He has five years remaining on his seven-year deal.
