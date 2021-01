Ullmark made 19 saves in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Despite not being particularly busy, Ullmark came through with some big stops to keep the Sabres in the game. Unfortunately for Buffalo, Vitek Vanecek was that much better in the other crease in his NHL debut. Ullmark remains in a time share with Carter Hutton, so look for both netminders to get a start when the team travels to Philly for back-to-back tilts against the red-hot Flyers to begin next week.