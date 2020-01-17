Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Cools off Stars
Ullmark stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Thursday.
Ullmark was at his best, allowing only a tally by Jamie Benn in the second period. He played with a one-goal lead for most of the game, protecting that thin margin admirably. The 26-year-old improved to 16-12-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 31 starts this season. He's allowed only four goals during his current three-game winning streak. Ullmark will look to make it four in a row if he starts Saturday's game in Nashville.
