Ullmark will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Red Wings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark should be eager to shake off a rare dud that saw him cough up six goals on 30 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Hurricanes. He'll now be stacked against a Red Wings team that ranks 25th in the league in scoring at 2.8 goals per game.

