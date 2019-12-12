Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Thursday
Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus Nashville on Thursday.
Ullmark is coming off back-to-back wins in which he gave up two goals apiece to Edmonton and St. Louis. The netminder walked away with a pair of wins and will look to make it three in a row in Thursday's clash. The youngster has faced off with the Predators just twice in his career but came up short on both occasions.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.