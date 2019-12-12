Play

Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus Nashville on Thursday.

Ullmark is coming off back-to-back wins in which he gave up two goals apiece to Edmonton and St. Louis. The netminder walked away with a pair of wins and will look to make it three in a row in Thursday's clash. The youngster has faced off with the Predators just twice in his career but came up short on both occasions.

