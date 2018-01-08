Ullmark was recalled from the minors Monday.

Ullmark's promotion comes as starter Robin Lehner was not on the ice for practice Monday, per John Vogl of The Buffalo News. Whether the 23-year-old Ullmark is with the Sabres for an extended stretch is tied directly to the health of Lehner. Buffalo should provide an update ahead of Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg.

