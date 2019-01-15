Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Yields two in relief
Ullmark allowed two goals on 13 shots in relief of Carter Hutton during Monday's loss to the Oilers.
Ullmark was lit up for five goals in his last start, and he was thrown to the wolves after Hutton couldn't contain the Oilers in this outing. Both Ullmark and Hutton have both allowed five goals in each of their last starts.
More News
