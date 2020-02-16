Play

Frolik (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's game against Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Frolik didn't participate in practice over the weekend and his lingering illness will hold him out of Sunday's game. The 31-year-old winger has a goal and two points in 15 games since being acquired by the Sabres. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Ottawa.

