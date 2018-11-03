Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Avoids major injury on blocked shot
Updating a previous report, Dahlin (foot) is likely to suit up Sunday against the Rangers after leaving Saturday's matchup with Ottawa early, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.
Dahlin looks to have avoided a major setback after blocking a shot with his foot in Saturday's 9-2 win. McKenzie notes that the team doesn't play again until Thursday, so the first overall pick from the 2018 draft could still be kept out for precautionary reasons Sunday if he feels any after-affects from taking the shot to his foot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...