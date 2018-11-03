Updating a previous report, Dahlin (foot) is likely to suit up Sunday against the Rangers after leaving Saturday's matchup with Ottawa early, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

Dahlin looks to have avoided a major setback after blocking a shot with his foot in Saturday's 9-2 win. McKenzie notes that the team doesn't play again until Thursday, so the first overall pick from the 2018 draft could still be kept out for precautionary reasons Sunday if he feels any after-affects from taking the shot to his foot.