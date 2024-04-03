Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The 23-year-old blueliner's tally early in the third period kicked off a Sabres surge that saw them beat Charlie Lindgren three times in two and a half minutes, chasing the Washington goalie from the game. Dahlin hadn't produced a three-point performance since Nov. 19, and while he won't come close to last season's career-high 73 points -- he's at 56 with six games left on the schedule -- his 18 goals on the season are already a new personal best, as are his 177 hits and 144 blocked shots.