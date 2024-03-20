Dahlin scored twice on four shots, blocked four shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Dahlin snapped a nine-game goal drought with his pair of third-period goals. The defenseman had four helpers during that span. The 23-year-old is at a career-high 17 goals while adding 35 assists, 200 shots on net, 163 hits, 133 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 69 appearances. His offense is notably down from last season, but he still does enough overall to be a strong fantasy blueliner.