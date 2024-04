Dahlin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Dahlin put Buffalo ahead 2-1 midway through the opening period, sliding a wrister through Jake Oettinger for his 20th goal of the season, the first time the 23-year-old blueliner's reached that mark in his NHL career. Dahlin now has three goals and five points in his last five games. He's up to 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) through 78 games this year.