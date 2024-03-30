Dahlin logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Dahlin set up Tage Thompson's hat-trick-clinching goal at 15:26 of the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Prior to Friday, Dahlin had gone three contests without a point. The defenseman is at 53 points, 213 shots on net, 172 hits, 140 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 73 appearances. Dahlin remains the Sabres' top defenseman, though he'll fall well short of the 73-point campaign he put together a year ago.