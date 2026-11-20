Dahlin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the first period as the Sabres chased Logan Thompson from the net barely halfway through the frame, and the goal was an absolute beauty that came on a literal end-to-end rush. Dahlin collected the puck behind his own net, skated the length of the ice while weaving through the Caps' defense and then beat Thompson on a wraparound. Dahlin is on a roll, racking up two goals and nine points in the last 10 games while adding 24 shots on net, 14 PIM, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating. Half of his point production during that stretch (one goal, four assists) have come with the man advantage.